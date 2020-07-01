Coronavirus
1 death, 39 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 30; total statewide is 3,615

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 39 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 30, bringing the statewide total to 3,615.

One new death was reported, a Stark County man in his 90s with underlying health conditions.

A total of 80 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 69 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. One death record is pending.

The health department reports 3,210 people are considered recovered from the 3,615 positive cases, an increase of 15 people from June 29.

This means there are actually 325 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 30. The active cases peaked at a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 89 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 30 (15) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (39).

20 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 30, down 5 from June 29. A total of 234 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 4 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Golden Valley, Logan and Towner.

Cass County (2,260 cases) and Grand Forks County (387 cases) account for 73 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 62 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is third with 267.

Morton County is fourth with 91 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 75 cases.

Stutsman County has 63 cases, Ward County has 60 cases and Mountrail County has 50 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 107,226 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 103,611 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,341 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,302 cases) and household contact (701 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

