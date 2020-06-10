1 death, 40 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for June 9; total statewide is 2,941

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 40 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing June 9, bringing the statewide total to 2,941.

1 new death was reported for June 9 — a woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 73 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 64 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 8 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. One death has no official record filed at this time.

The health department reports 2,482 people are considered recovered from the 2,941 positive cases, an increase of 32 people from June 8.

This means there are actually 386 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of June 9. This number has been decreasing over the past several weeks from a high of 687 on May 23.

It also means 84 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on June 9 (32) is less than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (40).

33 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of June 9, up 1 from June 8. A total of 193 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 7 North Dakota counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams, Hettinger, Golden Valley, Billings, Logan, Towner and Cavalier.

Cass County (1,958 cases) and Grand Forks County (339 cases) account for 78 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 67 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 147.

Stark County is fourth with 63 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 60 cases.

Stutsman County has 51 cases, Ward County has 44 cases and Mountrail County has 43 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 81,660 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 78,719 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,081 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,047 cases) and household contact (609 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 57 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.