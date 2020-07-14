1 death, 55 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 13; total statewide is 4,493

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 55 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 13, bringing the statewide total to 4,493.

Of the new cases, 7 were in Burleigh County and 4 were in Morton County.

In Williams County, 15 new cases were reported, the most for any county on July 13.

1 new death was reported — a woman in her 80s from Cass County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 88 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 74 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Four death records are pending.

The health department reports 3,685 people are considered recovered from the 4,493 positive cases, an increase of 32 people from July 12.

This means there are actually 720 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 13, the most active cases since testing began March 11.

The active cases have been steadily trending upward since hitting a low of 211 on June 22.

It also means 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 13 (32) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (55).

42 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 13, down 1 from July 12. A total of 280 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Of North Dakota’s 53 counties, only Adams has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Cass County (2,503 cases) and Grand Forks County (461 cases) account for 66 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 56 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (469 cases) and Morton County (139 cases) together account for 14 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Stark County is fifth with 99 cases.

Williams County has 92, Ward County has 76 cases, Stutsman County has 69 cases and Mountrail County has 69.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 125,033 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 120,540 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,623 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,590 cases) and household contact (832 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.