1 death, 60 new cases of COVID-19 in ND for August 16; active cases statewide are 1,178

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing August 16, bringing the total positives since testing began to 8,647.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,178 as of August 16.

Of the new cases, 20 were in Burleigh County and 3 were in Morton County. Both counties accounted for 38 percent of the new cases.

Williams County had 1, Stark County had 5 and Ward County had 1.

One new death was reported: A woman in her 60s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 126 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 101 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 14 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Eleven death records are pending.

The health department reports 7,343 people are considered recovered from the 8,647 positive cases, an increase of 94 people from August 15.

Burleigh County has 297 active cases as of August 16, the most in the state and more than triple the number of active cases in Cass County (81). Morton County has 117 active cases.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 35 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of August 16.

Stark County has 136, Ward County has 63 and Williams County has 33 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 56 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on August 16 (94) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (60).

55 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of August 16, an increase of 1 from August 15. A total of 461 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (3,135 cases) and Grand Forks County (799 cases) account for 45 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 35 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (1,409 cases) and Morton County (455 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 303 cases.

Stark County has 395, Ward County has 277, Mountrail County has 155 and Stutsman County has 130 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 180,410 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 171,772 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (3,519 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (2,894 cases) and household contact (1,453 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.