Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

1 death, 63 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 18; total statewide is 1,994

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 18, bringing the statewide total to 1,994.

One death was reported — a man in his 90s from Cass County who had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 45 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,269 people are considered recovered from the 1,994 positive cases, an increase of 50 people from May 17.

This means there are actually 680 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 18.

It also means 64 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 18 (50) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (63).

32 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 18, no change from May 17. A total of 135 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

41 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,229 cases) and Grand Forks County (317 cases) account for 78 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 62 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 117.

Stark is fourth with 61 cases.

MortonCounty is fifth with 40 cases.

Mountrail County has 39 cases and Ward County has 28 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 57,731 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 55,737 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (730 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (694 cases) and household contact (398 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnMinuteForecast 5/19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OnMinuteForecast 5/19"

South Border Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "South Border Golf"

Big Event Decisions

Thumbnail for the video titled "Big Event Decisions"

City Manager Pay

Thumbnail for the video titled "City Manager Pay"

Meet the Interpreter

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meet the Interpreter"

St. Mary's Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Baseball"

Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, May 18th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 5/18"

Food Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Food Drive"

Tick Season

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tick Season"

Meal Box Grant

Thumbnail for the video titled "Meal Box Grant"

Too Much Coffee?

Thumbnail for the video titled "Too Much Coffee?"

SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "SUPERSIZED #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader"

Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 5:20am Forecast 5-18-20"

Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills

Thumbnail for the video titled "Good Day Dakota - 4-H family uses extra time to improve agricultural skills"

Robert One Minute 5-18

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert One Minute 5-18"

RICH HOVLAND- josh

Thumbnail for the video titled "RICH HOVLAND- josh"

A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL

Thumbnail for the video titled "A-TIPS AND TRICKS- TEA BALL"

Dickinson Athletes read

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson Athletes read"

Nascar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nascar"
More Video

COVID Symptoms infographic

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge