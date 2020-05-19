1 death, 63 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 18; total statewide is 1,994

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 63 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 18, bringing the statewide total to 1,994.

One death was reported — a man in his 90s from Cass County who had underlying medical conditions.

A total of 45 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,269 people are considered recovered from the 1,994 positive cases, an increase of 50 people from May 17.

This means there are actually 680 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 18.

It also means 64 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 18 (50) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (63).

32 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 18, no change from May 17. A total of 135 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

41 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or three-quarters of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,229 cases) and Grand Forks County (317 cases) account for 78 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 62 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 117.

Stark is fourth with 61 cases.

MortonCounty is fifth with 40 cases.

Mountrail County has 39 cases and Ward County has 28 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 57,731 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 55,737 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (730 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (694 cases) and household contact (398 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 55 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.