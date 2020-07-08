1 death, 73 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 7; total statewide is 3,971

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 73 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 7, bringing the statewide total to 3,971.

Of the new cases, 20 were in Burleigh County — the most of any county reporting positive cases on July 7.

Morton County had 7 new cases July 7.

1 new death was reported: A Cass County woman in her 90s who had underlying health conditions.

A total of 85 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 74 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. One death record is pending.

The health department reports 3,447 people are considered recovered from the 3,971 positive cases, an increase of 34 people from July 6.

This means there are actually 439 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 7. The active cases have been steadily trending upward since hitting a low of 211 on June 22. The highest number of active cases was 687 on May 23.

It also means 87 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 7 (34) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (73).

26 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 7, up 2 from July 6. A total of 252 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Only 2 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time: Adams and Golden Valley.

Cass County (2,373 cases) and Grand Forks County (411 cases) account for 70 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 60 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (363 cases) and Morton County (116 cases) together account for 12 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Stark County is fifth with 83 cases.

Ward County has 65 cases, Stutsman County has 65 cases and Mountrail County has 54 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 115,839 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 111,868 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,464 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,410 cases) and household contact (761 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.