1 death, 75 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 29; total statewide is 6,301

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 75 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 29, bringing the statewide total to 6,301.

One new death was reported.

A total of 103 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 91 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Two death records are pending.

The health department reports 5,181 people are considered recovered from the 6,301 positive cases.

This means there are actually 1,017 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 29, among the highest since testing began March 11.

Burleigh County has 279 active cases as of July 29, the most in the state and more than double the number of active cases in Cass County (129). Morton County has 72 active cases.

Ward County has 52, Williams County has 45 and Stark County has 41 active cases.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

43 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 29. A total of 356 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

COVID-19 cases have been reported in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Cass County (2,872 cases) and Grand Forks County (608 cases) account for 55 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 45 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (877 cases) and Morton County (254 cases) together account for 18 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 220 cases.

Stark County has 166, Ward County has 165, Mountrail County has 108 and Stutsman County has 104 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 151,861 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 145,560 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (2,294 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (2,177 cases) and household contact (1,086 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 59 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.