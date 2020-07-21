1 death, 82 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 20; total statewide is 5,207

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 82 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 20, bringing the statewide total to 5,207.

Of the new cases, 15 were in Burleigh County and 3 were in Morton County.

In Mountrail County, 2 new case were reported for July 20.

Williams County had 9 and Ward County had 4.

One new death was reported — a woman in her 90s from Cass County who had underlying health conditions.

A total of 94 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 78 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Six death records are pending.

The health department reports 4,319 people are considered recovered from the 5,207 positive cases, an increase of 100 people from July 19.

This means there are actually 794 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 20, the highest since testing began March 11.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 215 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 20 (100) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (82).

46 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 20, down 1 from July 19. A total of 309 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Of North Dakota’s 53 counties, only Adams has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Cass County (2,673 cases) and Grand Forks County (549 cases) account for 62 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 52 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (595 cases) and Morton County (175 cases) together account for 15 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 166 cases.

Stark County has 122, Ward County has 114, Mountrail County has 93 and Stutsman County has 76 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 137,293 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 132,086 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (1,852 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (1,793 cases) and household contact (923 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 59 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.