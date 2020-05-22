1 death, 90 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for May 21; total statewide is 2,317

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 90 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing May 21, bringing the statewide total to 2,317.

The new positives are lower than the previous two days (134 on May 20 and 102 on May 19).

One death was reported, a man in his 80s in Cass County with underlying medical conditions.

A total of 52 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

The health department reports 1,405 people are considered recovered from the 2,317 positive cases, an increase of 65 people from May 20.

This means there are actually 860 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of May 21.

It also means 61 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on May 21 (65) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (90).

39 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of May 21, no change from May 20. A total of 147 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

42 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or 79 percent of the counties in the state.

Cass County (1,442 cases) and Grand Forks County (320 cases) account for 76 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 62 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County is a distant third with 128.

Morton County is fourth with 64 cases.

Stark County is fifth with 61 cases.

Ward County has 54 cases and Mountrail County has 39 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 62,830 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 60,513 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (847 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (818 cases) and household contact (437 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 54 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40. However, those who have been hospitalized by COVID-19 are predominantly 50 and older, and those who have died are 50 and older.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.