1 death, 94 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 707

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 94 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on February 25, bringing the total positives since testing began to 99,711.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 707 as of February 25. That’s up 1 case from February 24.

The last time active positives were that low was July 15, 2020, when 710 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,425 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

16 were in Ward County

13 were in Stark County

12 were in Cass County

12 was in Grand Forks County

8 were in Burleigh County

2 were in Williams County

2 were in Morton County

Deaths

One new death was reported:

Man in his 60s from Cass County

A total of 1,442 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,194 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 237 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 10 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 97,562 people are considered recovered from the 99,711 positive cases, an increase of 91 people from February 24.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on February 25 (91) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (94).

Hospitalizations

21 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of February 25, down 4 from February 24. A total of 3,864 people have been hospitalized since pandemic recordkeeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 53 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.