GLASSTON, ND (KXNET) — One person was killed early Wednesday morning in a head-on crash near Glasston in Pembina County.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, a male driver was traveling west on County Road 3 when he apparently veered into the eastbound lane of traffic, hitting a farm dump truck.

The driver was ejected from the car and both vehicles were engulfed in flames.

The unidentified male driver was killed in the crash.

The male driver of the farm dump truck suffered minor injuries.