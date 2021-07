GRAND FORKS, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota Highway Patrol says one person has died after eight vehicles crashed on a highway west of Grand Forks.

A semi, multiple pick-up trucks, a boat, trailer and several other cars were involved in the crash on Highway 2 about 7:30 a.m. Friday.

Sgt. Jeff Bauske says the patrol took a report of a semi being driven recklessly just before the crash.

The accident shut down the highway while the scene was cleared.