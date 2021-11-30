1 killed in crash while standing by vehicle on I-29 near Fargo

One person was killed Monday as she and another man stood near their stopped vehicle on I-29 near Fargo.

According to the North Dakota Highway Patrol, around 3:00 p.m., the two were traveling south in a truck pulling a flatbed trailer when they stopped in the second lane of the four-lane I-29 highway.

They exited the truck and were standing between the rear of the vehicle and the front of the trailer.

Another vehicle traveling south crashed into the rear of the trailer, pushing it forward and striking the two people standing outside.

The 72-year-old man was taken to Sanford Hospital in Fargo with serious injuries.

The 73-year-old woman died at the scene.

The 22-year-old female driver of the other vehicle was not injured in the crash.

Highway Patrol investigators say they don’t know why the truck pulling the trailer stopped near the middle of the highway. The crash remains under investigation.