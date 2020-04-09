Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

1 new ND death from COVID-19; 18 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 8; total now is 269

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A fifth person in North Dakota has died as a result of COVID-19.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, it was a man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread

The department Thursday morning has also confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 8, bringing the statewide total to 269.

101 people are considered recovered from the 269 positive cases.

This means there are actually 168 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 8.

14 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 8, out of a total of 34 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

5 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

29 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 83.

Burleigh County is second with 46.

Stark County is third with 29.

Mountrail County is fourth with 20 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 8,990 tests have been conducted to date, with 8,721 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (103 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (96 cases) and travel/positive travel (60) are the top three reported.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Thursday morning #OneMinuteForecast 4/9"

Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cold & sunny with a big warm-up to come"

2 Mighty Missouri VO

Thumbnail for the video titled "2 Mighty Missouri VO"

Homebody Hero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homebody Hero"

Library Videos

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Videos"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"

Families Adapting to Home

Thumbnail for the video titled "Families Adapting to Home"

Guardianship Cases

Thumbnail for the video titled "Guardianship Cases"

E-Sports

Thumbnail for the video titled "E-Sports"

Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Soccer"

Investigation Approved

Thumbnail for the video titled "Investigation Approved"

Spring Thaw Roads

Thumbnail for the video titled "Spring Thaw Roads"

Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday, April 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Crosby Clinic

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crosby Clinic"

Pandemic Superhero

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pandemic Superhero"

Easter Bunny Police Escort

Thumbnail for the video titled "Easter Bunny Police Escort"

Curbside Pickup

Thumbnail for the video titled "Curbside Pickup"

Heavens Helpers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Heavens Helpers"

Lions Club

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lions Club"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge