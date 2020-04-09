1 new ND death from COVID-19; 18 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 8; total now is 269

A fifth person in North Dakota has died as a result of COVID-19.

According to the North Dakota Department of Health, it was a man in his 60s from Stark County with underlying health conditions who acquired COVID-19 through community spread

The department Thursday morning has also confirmed 18 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 8, bringing the statewide total to 269.

101 people are considered recovered from the 269 positive cases.

This means there are actually 168 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 8.

14 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 8, out of a total of 34 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

5 people have died as a result of COVID-19.

29 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 83.

Burleigh County is second with 46.

Stark County is third with 29.

Mountrail County is fourth with 20 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 8,990 tests have been conducted to date, with 8,721 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (103 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (96 cases) and travel/positive travel (60) are the top three reported.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.