10 deaths, 1,386 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 10,131

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 1,386 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 18, bringing the total positives since testing began to 68,612.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,131 as of November 18. That’s up 154 cases from November 17.

Of the new positives:

302 were in Cass County

140 were in Burleigh County

181 were in Grand Forks County

80 were in Stark County

74 were in Ward County

60 were in Morton County

37 were in Williams County

Deaths

10 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 60s from Bottineau County.

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from McIntosh County.

Man in his 80s from Mountrail County.

Woman in her 80s from Pembina County.

Woman in her 70s from Sioux County.

Woman in her 70s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

A total of 795 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 636 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 122 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 37 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 57,686 people are considered recovered from the 68,612 positive cases, an increase of 803 people from November 17.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 18 (803) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,386).

Of the 10,131 active cases in North Dakota as of November 18:

Cass County: 1,703

Burleigh County: 1,427

Ward County: 1,105

Grand Forks County: 1,104

Morton County: 495

Stark County: 350

Williams County: 330

Hospitalizations

276 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 18, down 21 from November 17. A total of 2,338 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 14,414

Burleigh County: 10,474

Grand Forks County: 7,323

Ward County: 6,560

Morton County: 3,568

Stark County: 3,182

Williams County: 2,724

Mountrail County: 927

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 331,169 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 42 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.