10 deaths, 1,441 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 10,486

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 1,441 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 12, bringing the total positives since testing began to 60,602.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,486 as of October 13. That’s up 65 cases from the day before.

Of the new positives, 191 were in Burleigh County and 46 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 16 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (253 new positives) and Grand Forks County (165 new positives) account for 29 percent of the new cases on October 13.

Williams County had 59, Stark County had 12 and Ward County had 183.

Deaths

Ten new deaths were reported:

A man in his 70s from Barnes County.

A woman in her 80s from Cass County.

A man in his 90s from Cavalier County.

A woman in her 80s from Dickey County.

A man in his 80s from Grand Forks County.

A man in his 70s from McLean County.

A woman in her 90s from Ramsey County.

A man in his 80s from Ward County.

A man in his 80s from Ward County.

A woman in her 80s from Ward County.

A total of 707 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 564 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 112 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 31 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 49,409 people are considered recovered from the 60,602 positive cases, an increase of 1,354 people from October 12.

Of the 10,486 active cases in North Dakota as of October 13, Burleigh County has 1,541 cases. Ward County has 1,430 active cases. Cass County has 1,691 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 1,059. Morton County has 490 active cases.

Hospitalizations

293 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 13, down 1 from October 12.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.