10 deaths, 516 new COVID-19 cases in ND, active cases statewide are 5,974

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 516 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 20, bringing the total positives since testing began to 34,165.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,974 as of October 20. That’s down 58 cases from October 19.

Of the new positives, 42 were in Burleigh County and 16 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 11 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (97 new positives) and Grand Forks County (32 new positives) account for 25 percent of the new cases on October 20.

Williams County had 18, Stark County had 27 and Ward County had 90.

Deaths

Ten new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 80s from Emmons County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 60s from Kidder County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 60s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from McLean County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Oliver County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 80s from Stutsman County with underlying health conditions.

Man in his 70s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 422 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 323 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 73 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 35 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 27,769 people are considered recovered from the 34,165 positive cases, an increase of 403 people from October 19.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 20 (403) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (516).

Of the 5,974 active cases in North Dakota as of October 20, Burleigh County has 937 cases. Cass County has 1,351 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 614. Morton County has 332 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 33 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 20.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 21 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 20.

Stark County has 196, Ward County has 586 and Williams County has 191 active cases.

As of October 20, every county in North Dakotas has at least one active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

152 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 20, up 7 from October 19. A total of 1,324 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (8,010 cases) and Grand Forks County (3,365 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 24 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (5,852 cases) and Morton County (2,013 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,651 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,233, Ward County has 2,132 and Mountrail County has 443.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 275,596 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 241,431 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 12 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (15,250 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (9,087 cases) and household contact (5,374 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 34 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.