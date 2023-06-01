NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — Father’s Day is coming and finding the perfect gift can be nearly impossible.

Erika Cosby said, “Fathers just have a way of putting everything together.”

What do you get for someone who gave you everything, or someone who doesn’t even want anything? Gifts are so hard, so here are 10 gift ideas that are all under $30.

This multi-tool pen has nine useful functions, including a ballpoint pen, flat head screwdriver, Phillips screwdriver, stylus, bottle opener (can also be a phone holder), bubble level, ruler, and LED light.

The materials are made with strong aluminum, which is sturdy enough for long-time use. The simple appearance contains a variety of functions, very convenient to carry. Two additional replacement ink refills and three batteries can ensure the reusability of this pen.

These gloves will be a third helping hand. They are great for fishing, hiking, camping, biking, running, working on a vehicle, or other handyman jobs.

The adjustable strap can be stretched to fit any sized hand.

These slippers are fluffy-lined to make sure they are warm and perfect for wearing at home. The high-density memory foam and thick cushion provide elasticity and shock absorption. And the rubber sole prevents slipping and sliding on all floors.

This BBQ set will meet all your needs. It has a barbeque spatula, barbeque fork, barbeque tongs, meat knife, basting brush, grill brush, replacement brush head, silicone glove, meat thermometer, four steak knives, eight corn holders, four kabab skewers, and a portable zipper bag.

They are made of professional-grade stainless steel, which makes them more durable and safer than other accessories since they won’t crack or melt after extended use.

The accessories have loops on them for easy hanging storage, but the set comes with a carrying case to keep everything together and protected. Everything can be cleaned with warm, soapy water and everything except the thermometer is dishwasher-safe.

These golf ball markers are perfect for anyone who loves to golf but can be really bad at it, they’re great for those who are really good at golf too. There are six markers in this set with funny sayings on them like ‘keep calm you’re missing anyway’ and ‘triple bogey pending.’

This poker chip set has 200 pieces that include 50 red chips, 50 green chips, 50 black chips, 50 blue chips, five die, two decks of playing cards, a dealer button, a big blind button, a small blind button, and an aluminum case.

This set is perfect for beginners and for games like Texas Hold ’em, Blackjack, tournaments, card clubs, or late-night poker games.

This pair of cufflinks come in gold and silver, so perfect for whichever color he likes, or whichever you think matches his clothing better. You can choose which letter you want to be engraved into it, between A and Z.

This book is perfect for all those jokesters out there. It has over 200 terrible but clean and family-friendly dad jokes that are sure to make you shake your head, groan, and roll your eyes. It’s great for father experts, new dads, or fathers-to-be.

This five-pack habanero hot sauce variety gift set is great for chile-heads that want flavor and heat. Flavors include XXX Reserve, Garlic, Extra Hot, Mango, and Ghost Pepper.

There are other packs for those who need less heat or those who crave more. The three-pack habanero set has Extra Hot, XXX Reserve, and Ghost Pepper. The extreme fiery flavors are XXX Reserve, Scorpion, and Ghost Pepper. And the mild and wild flavors are garlic, mango, and jalapeño.

This is perfect for the guy who watches a lot of movies and videos on their phone. It helps to relieve the discomfort that comes with focusing on a small screen for long periods of time.

It works like a phone projector screen, but it’s lightweight and portable. It’s also compatible with most iPhones and Androids.