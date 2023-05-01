(KXNET) — Mother’s Day is coming and finding the perfect gift can be nearly impossible.

Princess Diana once said, “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else’s.”

What do you get for someone who gave you everything? Gifts are so hard, so here are 10 gift ideas that are all under $30.

This candle is made of 100% natural soy wax and clove fragrance oils. It burns nice, is clean, and is eco-friendly.

Make sure to keep the candle away from fans, open windows, hot surfaces, children, and pets. Never leave the lit candle unattended.

Clove essential oil has the function of soothing the mood, making the room more relaxed, and removing depression.

This birthday reminder calendar is a great way to remember family and friends’ birthdays and anniversaries.

Make sure to use a gel-based pen when writing names and dates to avoid bleeding or blurs.

This box has five small gifts inside one big gift. Included, there is a tumbler, soap, a 100% soy wax candle, a bath bomb, and a greeting card.

The tumbler is double insulated and keeps the drink warm for three hours or cold for five hours. It never sweats or feels hot to the touch.

This six-pack of shower steamers is made with natural essential oils that will awaken the senses. There is Eucalyptus Mint, Citrus, Bergamot Spring, Jasmine, Chamomile, and Lavender.

Just pop one of these in the shower, out of direct water, and let them work their magic.

This 12-ounce can cooler keeps drinks cold for four to five hours without changing the temperature of the tumbler on the outside.

Plus, there’s no sweat from the drink no matter how cold it is, so you don’t have to worry about it slipping through your fingers.

These sheet masks are made with natural ingredients like Shea Butter, Aloe, Tea Tree, Peppermint, Green Tea, Lemon, and more.

They help with acne, soothing, tightening pores, brightening, revitalizing, firming, moisturizing, nourishing, and rejuvenating.

This variety pack includes 48 total tea bags, this is eight different types of tea, with six bags of each flavor.

Flavors include Decaffeinated Breakfast Tea, Lemon and Orange, Earl Grey, English Breakfast Tea, Green Tea and Jasmine, Organic Chamomile, Orange Peppermint, and Assam Tea.

This travel-size jewelry box is 4x4x2 inches, which make is portable, lightweight, and easy to carry in a purse or luggage.

It’s made of deluxe synthetic PU leather with a water-resistant exterior and soft interior.

On top of the box, it says “Mothers and Daughters, never truly apart, maybe in distance, but never in heart.”

These slippers have eco-friendly plush fleece and breathable cotton.

The sole is soft and has memory foam, which takes care of the feet and provides softness and cushion. It’s also non-slip for indoor use.

They came in Medium (7-8), Large (8.5-9), and Extra Large (9.5-19.5). If you have wider feet, it’s suggested to get a size larger.

Each lotion is made of shea butter, sweet almond oil, and aloe.

It’s hydrating and moisturizing as well as non-greasy.

Comes in size scents: Wild Rose, Cherry Blossom, Lavender, Fresh Cotton, Vanilla, and Ocean.