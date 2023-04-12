(KXNET) — Now that spring is here, it’s time to start spring cleaning if you haven’t already.

Spring cleaning is such a great way to start the year as you get rid of anything you don’t like or need and get a deep clean of the inside or outside of the house done.

Once all the cleaning is over, you can move on to any projects you may have.

Garbage Bags

These are a must-have. If you are doing any cleaning inside or outside, you should definitely have garbage bags. They are the easiest way to transport and dispose of any trash.

Scrub Daddy Sponges

These sponges clean more than just dishes, you can use them for the sink, inside the fridge, microwave, and even the oven. The foam softens with hot water and hardens in cold water, so you can get the perfect stiffness you need for whatever you’re cleaning.

Clorox Tilex Mold & Mildew Remover

This spray gives you the cleanest clean for the tiles, bathtub, or shower. The bleach smell is strong, but it gets rid of stains and grime, which is the most important thing.

Mr. Clean Duet Natural Latex Gloves

These gloves are perfect for any type of cleaning, not just dishes. They have a cotton lining so they aren’t uncomfortable to wear for a long period of time. Since they’re reusable, all you have to do is wash them with hot, soapy water and hang them to dry. There are definitely other options in case there’s a latex allergy.

Mr. Clean Magic Eraser

Use these erasers to buff scruffs, grease stains, rust residue, and more. They can be cut up into little pieces for hard-to-reach spaces.

Weiman Stainless Steel Cleaner Kit

This cleaner kit wipes away cooking residue and water stains. A protective polish will keep grime away longer than usual. It’s perfect for any and all appliances in the kitchen that is stainless steel.

Bona Hardwood Floor Cleaner Spray

This is a natural water-based floor cleaner that dries fast and is residue-free. It’s great for unwaxed, unoiled, and polyurethane-free finished flooring. It’s safe to use around people and pets.

Puracy Natural Stain Remover

This is a great all-natural laundry stain remover. The solution is made up of plant-based enzymes and has no SLS, SLES, sulfates, phosphates, animal by-products, chlorine, bleach, petrochemicals, caustics, or optical brighteners.

Puracy Natural Carpet & Upholstery Shampoo

This is one of the only natural carpet and upholstery shampoos on the market. Simply mix one ounce of the concentrate and 100 ounces of water to remove stains and odors from carpets, rugs, and upholstered furniture.

Microfiber Cloths

There are so many uses for reusable microfiber cloths. You can dust, wipe surfaces, soak up spills, and more. They are long-lasting, so all you have to do is wash them before using them again.