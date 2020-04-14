10 new COVID-19 ND cases reported for April 13; total is 341; 9 deaths so far

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in North Dakota during testing April 13, bringing the statewide total to 341.

138 people are considered recovered from the 341 positive cases.

This means there are actually 203 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of April 13.

More people were reported recovered from COVID-19 on April 13 (11) than there were new cases (10).

13 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of April 13, out of a total of 42 hospitalizations reported since data tracking began.

9 people have died as a result of COVID-19, the latest a man in his 80s from Morton County on April 13, who was a close contact to someone who tested positive to COVID-19. He had underlying health conditions.

31 of North Dakota’s 53 counties have confirmed cases of COVID-19, or more than half of the counties in the state.

Cass County has the highest number of coronavirus cases with 123, about one-third of all the cases statewide.

Burleigh County is a distant second with 52.

Stark County is third with 34.

Mountrail County is fourth with 27 cases.

Morton County is fifth with 21 cases, while Ward County is sixth with 20 cases.

Other county numbers:

A total of 10,916 tests have been conducted to date, with 10,575 coming back negative for COVID-19.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (135 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (76 cases) and household contact (56) are the top three reported.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.