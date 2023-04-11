(KXNET) — Spring has come, and winter has gone. It’s a wonderful time to finally go outside and not freeze to death.

As Mark Twain once said, “In the spring, I have counted 136 different kinds of weather inside of 24 hours.”

Here are 10 things you can do this spring in our state.

These are things you could do at any time, but spring means going outside after a long winter, and these are some things to get you to stretch your legs and be time outside.

Upper Souris River National Wildlife Refuge in Minot

The Upper Souris River National Wildlife Refuge is about 30 miles northwest of Minot and was established as a refuge and breeding ground for migratory birds and other wildlife.

It straddles 35 miles of the Souris River Valley and includes a narrow band of river bottom woodlands, fertile floodplains, native mixed-grass hills, and steep shrub-covered couples with a focal point of Lake Darling.

Here, you can fish, boat, drive along the road, view wildlife, hunt, hike, and bike.

Sully Creek State Park in Medora

Sully Creek State Park is located just minutes away from Medora and the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in the heart of the Badlands. This park is your quiet escape from any busy tourist attractions.

Here, you can horseback ride, hike, bike, kayak, canoe, and camp.

Des Lacs National Wildlife Refuge Scenic Backway in Kenmare

During the 13-mile drive in Des Lacs National Wildlife Refuge, you can be sure to encounter a variety of wildlife ranging from deer and moose to raptors and waterfowl.

You can get in a little exercise on the one-mile Munch’s Coulee National Recreation Trail.

There are interpretive panels along the route to describe the habitat and wildlife.

International Peace Garden in Dunseith

The International Peace Garden is nestled in the Turtle Mountains and is one of the most symbolic and scenic attractions.

It has 2,300 acres of nature’s beauty with two freshwater lakes, hiking trails, driving trails, wildflowers, waterfalls, and animals.

There are modern and rustic campsites facilities, as well as places for weddings, conventions, and reunions.

Scandinavian Heritage Park in Minot

The Scandinavian Heritage Park is a place where you’ll find remembrances and replicas from the five Scandinavian and Nordic countries: Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, and Sweden.

You can go inside a real Stabler, the Stave Church replica, and walk around the Dala Horse.

Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center in Washburn

The Lewis and Clark Interpretive Center shares the story of the expedition in central North Dakota, in the vicinity of Native Villages.

The center explains how the area was at a crossroads of culture and commerce. The Mandan and Hidatsa people were visited for generations by traders, trappers, and explorers.

It has parchment galleries that explain the facets of life on the Plains. The galleries feature rotating art and history exhibits.

It’s primarily self-guided, but there are interpreter-led tours of the fort.

Keelboat Park in Bismarck

When you visit Keelboat Park, you can enjoy the Missouri River, trails, art, and history all at once.

You can also take advantage of river recreation with a boat ramp. You can also see two Eagle sculptures by United Tribes Technical College students.

Riding Stables and Trail Rides in Medora

Starting on May 27, you can experience the Badlands like Theodore Roosevelt did and saddle up for some western fun with the Riding Stables and Trail Rides.

The trail guides will take you along the buttes and canyons.

There are a few requirements:

A 250-pound weight limit

Must be seven years or older

Ages seven to 12 must wear a helmet

Must be at least 48″ tall

Must be able to mount and dismount with minimal help

Rides start at 7:30 a.m. and last for one or two hours, depending on your departure time. The last ride leaves at 2:30 p.m.

Golfing

There are over 100 golf courses across the state, and it’s a great activity to do as soon as the weather starts to warm up.

Here are just a handful of golf courses in our area:

To see every course North Dakota has to offer, check out the North Dakota Golf Association’s website.

Theodore Roosevelt National Park in Medora

There’s really never a bad time to visit the Theodore Roosevelt National Park, as there are always a variety of things to do.

The park always has a lot to do like hiking, camping, wildlife watching, horseback riding, canoeing/kayaking, fishing, and biking.

The park has two campgrounds and one group site for camping with horses. All the campgrounds are primitive, which means there are no hookups or showers.

There are 19 total trails ranging from easy to strenuous, and 10 minutes to up to 12 hours.