NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — There are several things to do in North Dakota, but what do you know, or remember, about autumn festivities?

Autumn is full of adventures, activities, and lively events.

Here are 10 fun things to do when fall comes around in North Dakota.

Fall Foliage

It’s a great time for a road trip around the state and fall foliage highlights some of the best places to view it from mid-September through October.

Get out and enjoy the cool air, changing colors, and fall festivities.

Places to view fall foliage include:

Theodore Roosevelt National Park

Williston

Fort Mandan

Fort Abraham Lincoln

Lake Metigoshe

Turtle Mountain Region

Maah Daah Hey Trail

Papa’s Pumpkin Patch

Travel Channel has named Papa’s Pumpkin Patch as one of the top 10 pumpkin patches in the U.S.

Papa’s opened in 1983 and since has maintained a focus on families, education, and fun.

The pumpkin patch is open 12-7 p.m. daily and is located at 5001 Fernwood Dr. in Bismarck.

Activities include:

Infamous Bale Mazes

Corn Cribs

Slide Mountain

Log Jam

Touchstone Nature Trail

Great Pumpkin’s Chair

Papa’sville

Mr. Antique

Wee Zips

Billy Bob the Cornstalk Horse

Special O’ Trebuchet

Pumpkin Cannons

Hayrides

Pony Rides

Zip Lines

Train Ride

Wagon Ride

Berry Acres

You’ll find this pumpkin patch attraction complete with corn mazes, an obstacle course, a corn box, and slides into bales of hay.

They have lots of perfect places on site for pictures with your friends and family.

Berry Acres is open Monday-Friday from 12-7 p.m. and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday and Saturday, and is located at 4605 County Rd. 15 in Minot.

Cottonwood Forest

This pumpkin patch has zip lines, a corn box, a bale mountain, a tire gym, a sandbox, a jumbo jumper, pedal cars, train rides, kiddie rides, and more.

Cottonwood Forest is open Saturdays and Sundays from 12-7 p.m. and is located at 5101 2nd Ave. W in Williston.

Fort Abraham Lincoln Haunted Fort

Fort Abraham Lincoln has long insinuated itself among the ranks of haunted places of North Dakota, by always seeming to provide just enough atmosphere to make the ever-growing sub-culture of paranormal enthusiasts.

They have four terrifying features on Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30-11 p.m.

Those features are:

Block 20

House of Dracula

The Circus

Darkness Unleashed

The haunted fort is located at 4480 Fort Lincoln Rd. in Mandan.

Dark Acres

By day, Dark Acres runs a costume shop, but on certain nights, something much spookier happens.

Dark Acres is a haunted house and corn maze.

They have 13 different haunted attractions and many more non-haunted attractions.

They’re open Monday from 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Tuesday – Friday from 11:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m., Saturday from 11 a.m.-6:30 p.m., and Sunday 12-4 p.m.

It’s located at 5208 2nd Ave. W in Williston.

Haunted Hospital

The Haunted Hospital at the old St. Joe’s Plaza will be held through October.

It’s a haunted guided tour with stories about events that have occurred over the years.

The Haunted Hospital is open Fridays and Saturdays. The regular haunt is from 7-10 p.m. and the Lights Out Event is from 10 p.m.-midnight.

It’s located at 30 7th St. W in Dickinson, on the west side of the building – ER entrance.

The Coffee Cruise

It spans the distance between Mandan and Medora, The Coffee Cruise features unique coffee shops along the Old Red Old Ten Scenic Byway.

The communities included in the cruise stops are:

Mandan

New Salem

Glen Ullin

Hebron

Richardton

Dickinson

Belfield

Medora

There are nearly 30 local coffee shops included.

Only have time for a short trip? No worries!

You can enjoy the shops in one community at a time, or make a day of it by driving the 130-mile route.

The website has the cruise map and all the coffee shops.

The BIG ONE Art and Craft Fair

The BIG ONE Art and Craft Fair consists of three shows in the state with over 350 vendors and exhibitors.

The Fargo fall show is Friday, October 21, and Saturday, October 22 at the FARGODOME, 1800 N. University Dr. in Fargo.

The Minot Christmas show is Friday, November 5, and Saturday, November 6 at the North Dakota State Fair Center, 2005 E. Burdick Expressway in Minot.

The Bismarck Christmas show is Friday, November 19, and Saturday, November 20 at the Bismarck Event Center, 315 S. 15th St. in Bismarck.

Norsk Høstfest

Norsk Høstfest is an organization and event that raises funds to preserve and share Scandinavian culture, heritage, and educational programs.

The festival also crowns a Miss Norsk Høstfest.

Norsk Høstfest was founded in 1978 by the late Chester Reiter and a group of friends who shared his interest in celebrating their Nordic heritage.

It’s grown into North America’s largest Scandinavian festival.

It features world-class entertainment, authentic Scandinavian cuisine, Scandinavian culture on display, and handcrafted Norsk merchandise.

It’s held annually in the fall at the North Dakota State Fair Center at 2005 E. Burdick Expressway in Minot. The festival is held from September 28-October 1 for the 2022 year.