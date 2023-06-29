NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — This week, hunters in North Dakota found out if they’ll be wearing orange in November. But for the third straight year, there’ll be fewer hunters trying to fill a tag.

That’s because the North Dakota Game and Fish Department only gave out around 53,400 tags. That’s about 10,800 fewer licenses than in 2022.

This year, just under 70,000 people applied for deer gun season.

Wildlife supervisors with the Game and Fish say declining habitat, disease, and a harsh winter led to a declining deer population, including mule deer.

“The population’s been getting higher for mule deer heading east, but when we had this hard winter, they typically don’t go to the farmyards,” NDGF Assistant Wildlife Division Chief, Bill Haase said. “They’re just going to stay out in native prairie and try to make it, and oftentimes they don’t, and so we saw a big drop in the mule deer population.”

Right now, there are over 4,300 deer licenses remaining, including over 1,000 left in unit 3F2, which includes parts of Sioux, Grant, Adams, and Hettinger counties.

Hunters who didn’t draw a tag in the first lottery may apply for the remaining tags.