10,000 surgical masks coming to ND from an Xcel Energy donation

Xcel Energy is donating 192,000 surgical masks, including over 4,000 N95 masks, in the eight states it serves, including North Dakota, Minnesota, Colorado, Wisconsin, Michigan, South Dakota, Texas and New Mexico.

According to the company, of that total, 10,000 masks will be coming to North Dakota.

The masks will go to healthcare workers and other first responders on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. Last month the company donated another 130,000 protective masks.

“We are all in this together and it’s important that we do what we can to support the healthcare workers and first responders who are on the frontlines of this pandemic,” said Ben Fowke, chairman and CEO of Xcel Energy. “We are equally committed to doing all we can to protect our employees who are doing essential work in our plants, transmission facilities and in the field.”

Xcel Energy stocks protective masks to keep employees safe when working on heavy construction, in dusty condition and during wildfires.

During the pandemic, the company is supplying employees with non-surgical masks and other face coverings to help protect them while doing critical work to keep electricity and natural gas flowing to communities.

The masks will be shipped and distributed later this week.

Earlier this week, Xcel Energy also announced plans to provide more than $20 million in short and long term corporate giving, including COVID-19 relief efforts.