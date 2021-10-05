$100,000 Powerball ticket sold in Beulah

After Monday night’s Powerball drawing, one North Dakotan received incredible news after purchasing a ticket in Beulah, the ticket is worth $100,000.

The ticket matched four white balls and the Powerball. The winning numbers were 12, 22, 54, 66, and 69, and the Powerball was 15. The Power Play multiplier was 2.

The ticket was sold at The Hub Convenience Store and the retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission.

The ticket winner has 180 days to claim their prize.

The next Powerball drawing will be Wednesday night, with a jackpot of $20 million.