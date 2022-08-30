The Coleman Company was founded in 1900 to manufacture and sell its signature gas pressure lanterns for outdoor recreation and camping.

NORTH DAKOTA (KXNET) — The North Dakota Department of Commerce announced Tuesday that a total of $100,000 was awarded to six recipients of the 2022 Main Street Tourism Outdoor Recreation Grant.

According to a news release, the Main Street Tourism Outdoor Recreation Grant is designed to support new or expanding businesses that provide new outdoor recreation opportunities, improve visitor experiences, and have an emphasis on attracting visitor dollars to North Dakota communities.

“We are happy to support these expansion projects that will provide new recreation and entertainment options for visitors and residents,” Commerce Tourism and Marketing Director Sara Otte Coleman said. “The projects will provide new winter experiences and enhancements to outdoor activities making it easier for visitors to plan their North Dakota adventures.”

The 2022 Main Street Tourism Outdoor Recreation Grant recipients are:

Citizens Alley Pocket Park Ice Rink in Minot was awarded $20,000.

Citizens Alley will be a pedestrian-only corridor tucked quaintly between the partially redeveloped buildings on the First and Central block in downtown Miniot. Grant funds will be used to purchase ice rink equipment such as perimeter boards, benches, skate mats, scoreboards, and hockey nets to add an ice rink that will provide a unique location for winter activities at the park in the heart of Minot’s downtown.

The Polar Trap in Mandan was awarded $12,114.87.

The Paddle Trap is planning to transition the restaurant located on the Missouri River into The Polar Trap during the winter months. This seasonal rebranding aims to make the Polar Trap an equally popular destination in the winter and will provide an immersive experience with lighted evergreens, firepits, and novelty parkas to go with their excellent food and great service. They plan to include new igloos, heaters, firepits, artificial trees, and decorative lights to enhance the winter dining experience.

Peaceful Valley Golf Course Clubhouse in Harvey was awarded $20,000.

The Peaceful Valley Golf Course Clubhouse in Harvey will be adding finishing touches and enhancements to their new clubhouse such as a high-end golf simulator. The simulator will encourage year-round use and draw visitors to the facility throughout the year. The new equipment will also have a multi-sport function that has the capability to add hunting and shooting games.

Sheyenne River Water Trail in Valley City was awarded $20,000.

The Sheyenne River Water Tail is a comprehensive water trail and has the potential to be recognized as a national water trail by the National Park Service. The trail will be North Dakota’s most extensive and longest water trail with 42 paddle landings along 199 miles of the Sheyenne River from the Sheyenne National Grassland to the north end of Lake Ashtabula. Grant funds will be used for improvements to landings such as signage, kiosks, and floating docks.

Woodlands Resort in Devil’s Lake was awarded $20,000.

Woodlands Resort has plans to purchase a new tracked ice road groomer that can easily move fish houses and plow trails at Woodland Resort on Devil’s Lake. The upgraded equipment will reduce the number of days anglers wouldn’t be able to get out on the ice because of bad weather. The equipment would also be used to support events like ice fishing tournaments, pong hockey, and community events such as Shiverfest.

Devils lake Sportsman’s Lodge in Devil’s Lake was awarded $7,885.13.

The Devils Lake Sportsman’s Lodge will be adding ice fishing equipment rentals for self-guided ice fishing trips. Adding popular items like electronic fish locators, ice augers, portable ice shelters, ice fishing rods, tip-ups, and heather will enhance the visitor experience and encourage longer stays at the destination.