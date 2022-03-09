Scouting in North Dakota remains strong. That’s the takeaway from the 100th annual Scouting Report to the governor.

In the report, scouting officials say there are 4,539 youth in more than 200 units across the state.

In the fall of 2021, Cub Scout recruitment grew by 400 percent. In early 2019, Scouts BSA began allowing girls to fully take part in the program and like the boys, they too like scouting.

“I feel like I’m doing something important and that I matter. I like doing camps and stuff. It’s really fun to be outside, just sleep outside and get to hang out with my friends and get merit badges,” said seventh grade Scout Jorja Klaudt.

Both Attorney General Drew Wrigley and Gov. Doug Burgum are Eagle Scouts.

The governor thanked the more than 2,000 adult volunteers in the state who make scouting possible.