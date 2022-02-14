Grand Farm Education and Research Initiative is getting a $10 million matching grant to advance autonomous agriculture technology, thanks to the North Dakota Department of Commerce.

Gov. Doug Burgum made the announcement Monday in a press release.

Federal funds for the grant were included in Burgum’s Accelerate ND plan in September 2021 and approved by the legislature. Proposals for this matching grant were evaluated and sent through a screening process, Burgum said.

“North Dakota has always been a leader in ag innovation. This private-public matching grant using legislatively approved federal funds is an investment that will further accelerate ag innovation and have a transformative impact on the future of North Dakota and our nation’s agriculture industry,” Burgum said during a press conference in Fargo.