11 deaths, 1,222 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 6,771

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 1,222 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 28, bringing the total positives since testing began to 41,130.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,771 as of October 28. That’s up 524 cases from October 27.

Of the new positives, 169 were in Burleigh County and 60 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 19 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (278 new positives) and Grand Forks County (97 new positives) account for 31 percent of the new cases on October 28.

Williams County had 18, Stark County had 9 and Ward County had 165.

Deaths

Eleven new deaths were reported:

Man in his 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Dickey County.

Man in his 90s from Emmons County.

Man in his 80s from Logan County.

Man in his 50s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 60s from McLean County.

Man in his 70s from Oliver County.

Man in his 60s from Ramson County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

A total of 499 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19. Just under half the deaths, 228, have been reported in October.

Of those, 373 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 81 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 45 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 33,860 people are considered recovered from the 41,130 positive cases, an increase of 550 people from October 27.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 28 (550) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,222).

Of the 6,771 active cases in North Dakota as of October 28, Burleigh County has 1,128 cases. Cass County has 1,220 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 704. Morton County has 324 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 28.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 21 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 28.

Stark County has 139, Ward County has 835 and Williams County has 205 active cases.

As of October 28, every county in the state except Slope County has an active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

184 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 28, up 6 from October 27. A total of 1,547 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (9,333 cases) and Grand Forks County (4,118 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 23 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (6,985 cases) and Morton County (2,353 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,848 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,350, Ward County has 2,979 and Mountrail County has 533.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 289,520 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 248,390 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 14 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (18,341 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (10,600 cases) and household contact (6,358 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 35 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.