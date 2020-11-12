11 deaths, 1,801 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 10,421

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning has confirmed 1,801 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 11, bringing the total positives since testing began to 57,373.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 10,421 as of November 11. That’s down 1,235 cases from November 10.

Of the new positives, 228 were in Burleigh County and 81 were in Morton County.

Cass County had 404 new positives and Grand Forks County reported 110 new positives on November 11.

Williams County had 27, Stark County had 25 and Ward County had 267 for November 11.

Deaths

11 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 20s from Benson County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 50s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Kidder County.

Man in his 80s from LaMoure County.

Man in his 80s from Mercer County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Nelson County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Williams County.

A total of 697 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 514 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 100 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 83 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 48,055 people are considered recovered from the 57,373 positive cases, an increase of 927 people from November 10.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 11 (927) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,801).

Of the 10,421 active cases in North Dakota as of November 11, Burleigh County has 1,547 cases. Cass County has 1,713 active cases and Grand Forks County has 1,058. Morton County has 510 active cases.

Stark County has 246, Ward County has 1,418 and Williams County has 333 active cases.

Hospitalizations

294 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 11, up 40 from November 10. A total of 2,082 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County reports a total of 12,699 positive cases to date and Grand Forks County reports 6,165 cases.

Burleigh County has a total of 9,312 positive cases to date and Morton County has 3,163 cases.

Williams County has 2,401 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,802, Ward County has 5,558 and Mountrail County has 749.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 316,393 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 40 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.