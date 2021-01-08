11 deaths, 303 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 2,122

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 303 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 7, bringing the total positives since testing began to 94,438.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 2,122 as of January 7. That’s up 34 cases from January 6.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,222, but have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

52 were in Cass County

36 were in Burleigh County

24 were in Ward County

20 were in Stark County

30 were in Grand Forks County

16 were in Morton County

12 were in Williams County

Deaths

11 new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 50s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from McLean County.

Man in his 80s from McLean County.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County.

Man in his 70s from Rolette County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

A total of 1,352 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,114 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 217 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 21 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 90,964 people are considered recovered from the 94,438 positive cases, an increase of 238 people from January 6.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 7 (238) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (303).

Hospitalizations

85 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 7, up 2 from January 6. A total of 3,642 have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 50 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.