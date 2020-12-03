11 deaths, 978 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 5,461

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 978 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 2, bringing the total positives since testing began to 81,105.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,461 as of December 2. That’s up 225 cases from December 1.

Of the new positives:

230 were in Cass County

99 were in Burleigh County

78 were in Ward County

76 were in Grand Forks County

47 were in Morton County

25 were in Williams County

10 were in Stark County

Deaths

11 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 40s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Woman in her 70s from Divide County.

Woman in her 100s from Foster County.

Woman in her 90s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 80s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

A total of 977 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 821 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 144 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 74,667 people are considered recovered from the 81,105 positive cases, an increase of 640 people from December 1.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 2 (640) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (978).

Of the 5,461 active cases in North Dakota as of December 2:

Cass County: 1,113

Burleigh County: 773

Ward County: 534

Grand Forks County: 441

Morton County: 234

Williams County: 170

Stark County: 148

Hospitalizations

306 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 2, up 5 from December 1. A total of 2,813 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 17,287

Burleigh County: 12,240

Grand Forks County: 8,270

Ward County: 7,775

Morton County: 4,142

Stark County: 3,646

Williams County: 3,101

Mountrail County: 1,083

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 353,683 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 45 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.