11 deaths, record 651 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases are 3,964

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed a record 651 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 8, bringing the total positives since testing began to 26,040.

The new cases represent the most reported for one day since testing and reporting began in March.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,964 as of October 8. That’s up 132 cases from October 7.

Of the new positives, 127 were in Burleigh County and 48 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 27 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (112 new positives) and Grand Forks County (76 new positives) account for 29 percent of the new cases on October 8.

Williams County had 16, Stark County had 53 and Ward County had 35.

Deaths

Eleven new deaths were reported:

A man in his 50s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Burleigh County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from McKenzie County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 30s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Nelson County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 60s from Ramsey County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Renville County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 60s from Richland County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Stark County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 50s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 321 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 230 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 56 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 35 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 21,755 people are considered recovered from the 26,040 positive cases, an increase of 368 people from October 7.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 8 (368) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (651).

Of the 3,964 active cases in North Dakota as of October 8, Burleigh County has 686 cases. Cass County has 716 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 276. Morton County has 248 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 25 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 8.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 24 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 8.

Stark County has 299, Ward County has 256 and Williams County has 229 active cases.

As of October 8, every county in North Dakota has at least 1 active case.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 84 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

132 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 8, an increase of 7 from October 7. A total of 1,037 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Other Data

A total of 255,196 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 229,156 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 10 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 60 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 32 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.