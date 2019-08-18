11-Year-Old Entrepreneur Shares his Cause

WDAY (FARGO, ND)– A lemonade stand popped up in the heart of Harvest Days in Sabin today, and the young owner is sharing how he plans to use his profit.

11-year-old Glenn Trautman is charging one dollar for every glass of lemonade.

Half of the proceeds will go to the Clay County Sheriff’s K-9 program. The other half will go toward his love for Lego’s.

The Sheriff’s Office announced a couple of months back they were looking at getting a new dog. Glenn tells us, he wanted to raise money for a charity and his mom told him about the Sheriff’s K-9 Unit.

The lemonade stand owner shares, “I just heard that they needed a new one, so I decided to sell lemonade so that they could get a new one.”

So far over $250 have been raised for the K9 program alone from today’s stand.