112 new cases of COVID-19 reported in ND for July 26; total statewide is 5,986

The North Dakota Department of Health Monday morning has confirmed 112 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing July 26, bringing the statewide total to 5,986.

Of the new cases, 25 were in Burleigh County and 5 were in Morton County.

Williams County had 6 and Ward County had 4.

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 99 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 87 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 10 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. Two death records are pending.

The health department reports 4,829 people are considered recovered from the 5,986 positive cases, an increase of 77 people from July 25.

This means there are actually a record 1,058 active COVID-19 cases in the state as of July 26, the highest since testing began March 11.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 214 on June 22.

After that, the statewide active cases have once again been trending upward.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on July 26 (77) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (112).

43 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of July 26, up 1 from July 25. A total of 337 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Of North Dakota’s 53 counties, only Adams has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 at this time.

Cass County (2,816 cases) and Grand Forks County (601 cases) account for 57 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 47 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (788 cases) and Morton County (231 cases) together account for 17 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County is fifth with 202 cases.

Stark County has 152, Ward County has 151, Mountrail County has 101 and Stutsman County has 101 cases.

Other county numbers are available here.

A total of 148,366 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 142,380 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 4 percent cumulative positive rate.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (2,159 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (2,064 cases) and household contact (1,043 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 59 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.