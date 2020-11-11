12 deaths, 1,039 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 11,656

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 1,039 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 10, bringing the total positives since testing began to 57,373.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 11,656 as of November 10. That’s up 791 cases from November 9.

Of the new positives, 116 were in Burleigh County and 38 were in Morton County.

Cass County had 341 new positives and Grand Forks County reported 49 new positives on November 10.

Williams County had 29, Stark County had 11 and Ward County had 137 for November 10.

Deaths

12 new deaths were reported:

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Woman in her 90s from McHenry County.

Woman in her 80s from Mountrail County.

Woman in her 80s from Nelson County.

Woman in her 90s from Ramsey County.

Man in his 90s from Ransom County.

Woman in her 90s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

A total of 686 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 514 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 100 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 72 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 45,031 people are considered recovered from the 57,373 positive cases, an increase of 212 people from November 9.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 10 (212) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,039).

Of the 11,656 active cases in North Dakota as of November 10, Burleigh County has 1,659 cases. Cass County has 1,920 active cases and Grand Forks County has 1,353. Morton County has 546 active cases.

Stark County has 298, Ward County has 1,581 and Williams County has 402 active cases.

Hospitalizations

254 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 10, no change from November 9. A total of 1,967 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County reports a total of 12,295 positive cases to date and Grand Forks County reports 6,055 cases.

Burleigh County has a total of 9,084 positive cases to date and Morton County has 3,082 cases.

Williams County has 2,376 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,777, Ward County has 5,290 and Mountrail County has 734.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 313,606 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 40 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.