12 deaths, 1,116 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 8,571

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 1,116 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing November 3, bringing the total positives since testing began to 48,301.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 8,396 as of November 3. That’s up 175 cases from November 2.

Of the new positives, 134 were in Burleigh County and 41 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 16 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (262 new positives) and Grand Forks County (67 new positives) account for 29 percent of the new cases on November 3.

Williams County had 23, Stark County had 15 and Ward County had 71 for November 3.

Deaths

Twelve new deaths were reported:

Man in his 70s from Barnes County.

Man in his 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Dickey County.

Man in his 90s from Logan County

Man in his 80s from McHenry County.

Man in his 90s from Nelson County.

Man in his 70s from Pembina County.

Man in his 80s from Pierce County.

Man in his 70s from Ransom County.

Man in his 80s from Towner County.

Man in his 70s from Walsh County.

Man in his 80s from Walsh County.

A total of 567 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 449 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 92 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 26 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 39,163 people are considered recovered from the 48,301 positive cases, an increase of 773 people from November 2.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on November 3 (773) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,116).

Of the 8,571 active cases in North Dakota as of November 3, Burleigh County has 1,222 cases. Cass County has 1,323 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 1,056. Morton County has 431 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of November 3.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 19 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of November 3.

Stark County has 195, Ward County has 1,155 and Williams County has 266 active cases.

As of November 3, Slope and Billings are the only counties without an active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 81 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

220 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of November 3, up 5 from November 2. A total of 1,738 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (10,610 cases) and Grand Forks County (5,066 cases) account for 32 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 22 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (7,871 cases) and Morton County (2,679 cases) together account for 22 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 2,065 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,523, Ward County has 3,966 and Mountrail County has 615.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 301,081 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 252,780 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 16 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (20,876 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (12,217 cases) and household contact (7,387 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 38 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.