12 deaths, 486 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 5,236

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning confirmed 486 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 1, bringing the total positives since testing began to 80,135.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,236 as of December 1. That’s down 450 cases from November 30.

In fact, active cases have been falling since a peak of 10,086 cases on Nov. 13. Active cases haven’t been this low since 5,104 cases were reported on October 20, over a month ago.

Of the new positives:

112 were in Burleigh County

92 were in Cass County

64 were in Ward County

24 were in Morton County

19 were in Williams County

18 were in Grand Forks County

18 were in Stark County

Deaths

12 new deaths were reported, including 2 in Burleigh County:

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 80s from Foster County.

Man in his 80s from Grant County.

Man in his 90s from Griggs County.

Woman in her 80s from McLean County.

Woman in her 50s from Ransom County.

Man in his 80s from Stark County.

Man in his 70s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

A total of 966 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 732 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 132 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 102 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 73,933 people are considered recovered from the 80,135 positive cases, an increase of 788 people from November 30.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 1 (788) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (486).

Of the 5,236 active cases in North Dakota as of December 1:

Cass County: 1,040

Burleigh County: 794

Ward County: 531

Grand Forks County: 434

Morton County: 227

Williams County: 163

Stark County: 159

Hospitalizations

301 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 1, down 18 from November 30. A total of 2,791 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 17,057

Burleigh County: 12,144

Grand Forks County: 8,196

Ward County: 7,697

Morton County: 4,095

Stark County: 3,636

Williams County: 3,078

Mountrail County: 1,067

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 351,652 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 45 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.