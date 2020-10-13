12 deaths, 517 new cases of COVID-19 in ND; active cases statewide are 4,600

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning has confirmed 517 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 12, bringing the total positives since testing began to 28,245.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 4,600 as of October 12. That’s up 54 cases from October 11.

Of the new positives, 109 were in Burleigh County and 32 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 27 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (160 new positives) and Grand Forks County (37 new positives) account for 38 percent of the new cases on October 12.

Williams County had 15, Stark County had 5 and Ward County had 20.

Deaths

Twelve new deaths were reported:

A woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from Bottineau County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Bowman County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 90s from McHenry County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 90s from Morton County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 80s from Mountrail County with underlying health conditions.

A man in his 70s from Walsh County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 100s from Ward County with underlying health conditions.

A woman in her 80s from Williams County with underlying health conditions.

A total of 357 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 255 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 64 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 38 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 23,288 people are considered recovered from the 28,245 positive cases, an increase of 277 people from October 11.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 12 (277) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (517).

Of the 4,600 active cases in North Dakota as of October 12, Burleigh County has 745 cases. Cass County has 978 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 310. Morton County has 264 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 12.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 22 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 12.

Stark County has 266, Ward County has 317 and Williams County has 259 active cases.

As of October 12, one county in North Dakota has no active cases: Slope.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

158 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 12, no change from October 11. A total of 1,126 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (6,702 cases) and Grand Forks County (2,746 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 24 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (4,819 cases) and Morton County (1,684 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,468 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,064, Ward County has 1,579 and Mountrail County has 367.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 261,745 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 233,500 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly an 11 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (12,600 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (8,003 cases) and household contact (4,475 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 33 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.