12 deaths, 781 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 6,247

The North Dakota Department of Health Wednesday morning has confirmed 781 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 27, bringing the total positives since testing began to 39,907.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 6,247 as of October 27. That’s down 68 cases from October 26.

Of the new positives, 147 were in Burleigh County, the most in the state for the day, and 39 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 24 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (134 new positives) and Grand Forks County (29 new positives) account for 21 percent of the new cases on October 27.

Williams County had 32, Stark County had 13 and Ward County had 140.

Deaths

Twelve new deaths were reported, 5 in Ward County alone:

Man in his 30s from Benson County.

Man in his 60s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 90s from LaMoure County.

Woman in her 100s from LaMoure County.

Man in his 90s from LaMoure County.

Man in his 80s from Logan County.

Man in his 70s from Mountrail County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 90s from Ward County.

Man in his 80s from Ward County.

A total of 488 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 373 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 81 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 34 death records are pending.

Health officials report 217 COVID-19 related deaths so far in October, more than the 123 deaths for the month of September. More deaths have been reported in October than in June, July, August and September combined.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 33,172 people are considered recovered from the 39,907 positive cases, an increase of 549 people from October 26.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 27 (549) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (781).

Of the 6,247 active cases in North Dakota as of October 27, Burleigh County has 1,068 cases. Cass County has 1,076 active cases, the most in the state, and Grand Forks County has 705. Morton County has 300 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 29 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 27.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 22 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 27.

Stark County has 148, Ward County has 748 and Williams County has 198 active cases.

As of October 27, every county in North Dakotas has at least one active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 83 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

178 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 27, up 17 from October 26. A total of 1,519 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (9,056 cases) and Grand Forks County (4,020 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 23 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (6,817 cases) and Morton County (2,293 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,830 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,342, Ward County has 2,813 and Mountrail County has 527.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 286,196 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 246,289 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 14 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (17,879 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (10,321 cases) and household contact (6,210 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 58 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 37 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.