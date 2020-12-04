12 deaths, 852 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 5,307

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning confirmed 852 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 3, bringing the total positives since testing began to 81,949.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 5,307 as of December 3. That’s down 154 cases from December 2.

Of the new positives:

216 were in Cass County

133 were in Burleigh County

67 were in Ward County

67 were in Stark County

46 were in Grand Forks County

39 were in Morton County

16 were in Williams County

Deaths

12 new deaths were reported, including 3 in Ward County and 3 in Renville County:

Woman in her 80s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 70s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Emmons County.

Man in his 80s from Foster County.

Man in his 80s from Mercer County.

Woman in her 60s from Renville County.

Woman in her 80s from Renville County.

Man in his 70s from Renville County.

Man in his 80s from Sargent County.

Man in his 90s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

Woman in her 80s from Ward County.

A total of 989 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 821 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 144 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 24 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 75,653 people are considered recovered from the 81,949 positive cases, an increase of 805 people from December 2.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 3 (805) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (852).

Of the 5,307 active cases in North Dakota as of December 3:

Cass County: 1,135

Burleigh County: 754

Ward County: 510

Grand Forks County: 427

Morton County: 243

Stark County: 184

Williams County: 153

Hospitalizations

324 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 3, up 18 from December 2. A total of 2,842 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County: 17,501

Burleigh County: 12,372

Grand Forks County: 8,313

Ward County: 7,842

Morton County: 4,182

Stark County: 3,712

Williams County: 3,117

Mountrail County: 1,087

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 355,196 unique individual tests have been conducted to date.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 46 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.