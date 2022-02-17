From Dec. 17, 2021, to Jan. 31, 2022, law enforcement agencies across the state were out deterring motorists from driving impaired.

As part of the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign, 121 citations were given out for alcohol or drug-related crimes.

Of those, 70 people were arrested for driving under the influence, 19 arrests or citations were issued for minors drinking alcohol, minors in possession of alcohol and open containers, and 20 resulted in drug-related arrests.

In 2020, approximately one in seven arrests in the state were for DUI.

According to the Department of Transportation, alcohol and drug-related crashes, fatalities and arrests are 100 percent preventable.

High-visibility enforcement is one of the elements used in a collaboration to eliminate vehicle deaths in the state.