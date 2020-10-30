13 deaths, 1,357 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 7,275

The North Dakota Department of Health Friday morning has confirmed 1,357 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing October 29, bringing the total positives since testing began to 42,483.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 7,275 as of October 29. That’s up 504 cases from October 28.

Of the new positives, 187 were in Burleigh County and 79 were in Morton County. Both counties account for 20 percent of the new cases.

Cass County (177 new positives) and Grand Forks County (236 new positives) account for 30 percent of the new cases on October 29.

Williams County had 56, Stark County had 60 and Ward County had 182.

Deaths

Thirteen new deaths were reported:

Man in his 50s from Bottineau County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Man in his 100s from Grant County.

Woman in her 80s from Logan County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Man in his 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Morton County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 80s from Mountrail County.

Man in his 30s from Rolette County.

Man in his 70s from Traill County.

Woman in her 80s from Traill County.

Woman in her 80s from Williams County.

A total of 512 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19. Just under half the deaths, 241, have been reported in October.

Of those, 377 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 84 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 51 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 34,696 people are considered recovered from the 42,483 positive cases, an increase of 699 people from October 28.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on October 29 (699) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (1,357).

Of the 7,275 active cases in North Dakota as of October 29, Burleigh County has 1,213 cases. Cass County has 1,149 active cases, the highest in the state, and Grand Forks County has 857. Morton County has 366 active cases.

Cass and Grand Forks counties together account for 28 percent of all active COVID-19 cases in the state as of October 29.

Burleigh and Morton counties together account for 22 percent of all active COVID-19 cases as of October 29.

Stark County has 181, Ward County has 923 and Williams County has 241 active cases.

As of October 29, every county in the state except Slope County has an active case of COVID-19.

According to state health department numbers (which have been revised several times for specific dates), the statewide active cases first peaked on May 21 at 672 active cases, then began falling until they hit a low of 213 on June 22.

Active cases peaked again on September 5 at 2,393.

According to the numbers, 82 percent of those who have tested positive for COVID-19 in North Dakota to date have recovered from the virus.

Hospitalizations

191 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of October 29, up 7 from October 28. A total of 1,586 hospitalizations have been reported since data tracking began.

Total Positives To Date

Cass County (9,510 cases) and Grand Forks County (4,356 cases) account for 33 percent of all positive North Dakota COVID-19 cases to date. Cass County alone accounts for 22 percent of all positive cases.

Burleigh County (7,171 cases) and Morton County (2,431 cases) together account for 23 percent of all positive COVID-19 cases to date.

Williams County has 1,905 total positive cases to date, Stark County has 2,410, Ward County has 3,162 and Mountrail County has 553.

Other county numbers are available here.

Other Data

A total of 291,938 unique individual tests have been conducted to date, with 249,455 coming back negative for COVID-19, or roughly a 15 percent cumulative positive rate.

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

How is COVID-19 being spread in the state? Community spread (18,833 cases), close contact with exposed individuals (10,822 cases) and household contact (6,538 cases) are the top three reported.

While COVID-19 is seen as a virus that mostly impacts older people, in North Dakota, 56 percent of those testing positive for the virus are under 40.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 37 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.