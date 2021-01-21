Coronavirus
13 deaths, 152 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 1,169

The North Dakota Department of Health Thursday morning confirmed 152 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing January 20, bringing the total positives since testing began to 96,370.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 1,169 as of January 20. That’s down 8 cases from January 189

The last time active positives were that low was Aug. 19, when 1,163 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,197 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

  • 24 were in Burleigh County
  • 23 were in Cass County
  • 17 were in Williams County
  • 10 were in Grand Forks County
  • 10 were in Stark County
  • 3 were in Morton County
  • 1 was in Ward County

Deaths

13 new deaths were reported:

  • Woman in her 80s from Barnes County.  
  • Man in his 80s from Burleigh County. 
  • Woman in her 60s from Burleigh County. 
  • Woman in her 70s from Cass County. 
  • Man in his 90s from Golden Valley County. 
  • Man in his 90s from McHenry County. 
  • Woman in her 80s from McLean County. 
  • Man in his 70s from Ransom County. 
  • Man in his 8s from Ransom County. 
  • Man in his 80s from Towner County. 
  • Man in his 60s from Walsh County. 
  • Woman in her 60s from Ward County. 
  • Man in his 50s from Williams County. 

A total of 1,400 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,159 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 223 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 18 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 93,801 people are considered recovered from the 96,370 positive cases, an increase of 143 people from January 19.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on January 20 (143) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (152).

Hospitalizations

54 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of January 20, down 1 from January 19. A total of 3,723 people have been hospitalized since reporting began in March.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 51 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.

