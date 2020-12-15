13 deaths, 340 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 3,230

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 340 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing December 14, bringing the total positives since testing began to 88,393.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 3,230 as of December 14. That’s down 362cases from December 13.

Of the new positives:

80 were in Cass County

45 were in Burleigh County

23 were in Grand Forks County

14 were in Morton County

10 were in Ward County

10 were in Williams County

8 were in Stark County

Deaths

13 new deaths were reported:

Man in his 90s from Burleigh County.

Man in his 70s from Burleigh County.

Woman in her 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 90s from Cass County.

Woman in her 80s from Cass County.

Man in his 60s from Cass County.

Man in his 70s from Grand Forks County.

Woman in her 90s from Morton County.

Woman in her 70s from Renville County.

Woman in her 80s from Stutsman County.

Man in his 90s from Walsh County.

Man in his 70s from Walsh County.

Woman in her 70s from Ward County.

A total of 1,170 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 83,995 people are considered recovered from the 88,393 positive cases, an increase of 514 people from December 13.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on December 14 (514) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (340).

Hospitalizations

277 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of December 14,no change from December 13.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 48 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.