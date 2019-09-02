Live Now
Hurricane Dorian Live Stream

132 Discarded Geese Carcasses Found

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says it is investigating who discarded more than a dozen geese carcasses in a ditch along a busy road near the North Dakota state line.

The geese had their breast meat harvested before their carcasses were tossed in Oakport Township, Minnesota.

Canada goose hunting season is open in some parts of North Dakota but the season didn’t start in Minnesota until Sunday. The carcasses were found in August.
The DNR has removed the most of the carcasses but there’s still a stench, even though a mower has been through the area.


It isn’t illegal to dump the carcasses but it is considered littering. The DNR has said disposing carcasses on private property is OK, but not in trash containers or public roadside ditches.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Black Hills Addition

Thumbnail for the video titled "Black Hills Addition"

Geese Carcasses

Thumbnail for the video titled "Geese Carcasses"

Benefits of Being Outside

Thumbnail for the video titled "Benefits of Being Outside"

Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Monday, September 2nd, 2019 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

UTTC 50th

Thumbnail for the video titled "UTTC 50th"

Working on the job

Thumbnail for the video titled "Working on the job"

Blood Drive

Thumbnail for the video titled "Blood Drive"

Nurses Union

Thumbnail for the video titled "Nurses Union"

SWAT on Scene

Thumbnail for the video titled "SWAT on Scene"

Stormy Labor Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Stormy Labor Day"

Labor Day Workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Labor Day Workers"

Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert Suhr KX News 520am Forecast 9-2-19"

Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Robert's One Minute Forecast 9-2-19"

Importance behind mind & body health for students

Thumbnail for the video titled "Importance behind mind & body health for students"

Top Plays

Thumbnail for the video titled "Top Plays"

Bismarck Girls Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Girls Golf"

U-Mary Men's Soccer

Thumbnail for the video titled "U-Mary Men's Soccer"

Kay's

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kay's"

Library Cards

Thumbnail for the video titled "Library Cards"

Taylor Swift Phone Call

Thumbnail for the video titled "Taylor Swift Phone Call"
More Video

Don't Miss