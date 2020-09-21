14-day quarantine lifted for North Dakotans returning from overseas

Interim North Dakota State Health Officer Paul Mariani today lifted the 14-day quarantine order for those returning from international travel. The order was last amended on July 28.

“Lifting this order follows the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Mariani. “It’s important for North Dakotans to remember that individual countries may have their own restrictions that impact travel. Check with your destination’s Ministry of Health for the most up-to-date information.”

The CDC warns that travel and being in crowds increases the chance of contracting the virus, and that infected people can be asymptomatic and spread the disease. Staying home continues to be one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

More information on COVID-19 is at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.