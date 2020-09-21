14-day quarantine lifted for North Dakotans returning from overseas

State News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Image: AP

Interim North Dakota State Health Officer Paul Mariani today lifted the 14-day quarantine order for those returning from international travel. The order was last amended on July 28.

“Lifting this order follows the recommendation from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC),” said Mariani. “It’s important for North Dakotans to remember that individual countries may have their own restrictions that impact travel. Check with your destination’s Ministry of Health for the most up-to-date information.”

The CDC warns that travel and being in crowds increases the chance of contracting the virus, and that infected people can be asymptomatic and spread the disease. Staying home continues to be one of the best ways to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

More information on COVID-19 is at: www.health.nd.gov/coronavirus.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

VIDEO: Thousands of starfish wash up on Navarre Beach

After the Whistle 9-21 Refs

After the Whistle 9-21 David Gibson

After the Whistle 9-21 Ken Keller

Homicide in Williston

Amber's Monday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 9/21

FALL FUN INTERVIEW

FALL FUN

NDC SEP 21

Monday's Forecast: Sunny, warm & dry

Top Plays of the Week

Minot Boy's Soccer

Literacy Grant in Watford City

Robert One Minute 9-20

Drive-thru Pow Wow

Photography project captures the First Nation

COVID-19 ND Watch 9-20

Fire at Kist Livestock

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss