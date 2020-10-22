14 ICU beds, 232 non-ICU beds available in ND as of October 22

North Dakota’s hospitals have 246 beds open and able to be staffed out of 1,885 total hospital beds, according to daily data sent by the North Dakota Department of Health.

Every day, the state’s hospitals and medical centers provide current information on available beds at their institutions — both ICU and non-ICU.

That information is used for a variety of purposes, including the state health department’s daily “COVID-19 Status Report” web page.

According to the current report, North Dakota hospitals, as of October 22, have 14 available ICU beds that can be staffed and 232 available non-ICU beds that can be staffed.

Among hospitals with intensive care units in North Dakota, here is a look at the available ICU and non-ICU bed capacity in the state:

FACILITY NAMESTAFFED ICU BEDS AVAILABLESTAFFED NON-ICU BEDS AVAILABLE
Bismarck – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center210
Bismarck – Sanford Health12
Devils Lake – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center016
Dickinson – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center01
Fargo – Essentia Health10
Fargo – Sanford Health35
Fargo – VA Hospital05
Grand Forks – Altru Health System116
Jamestown – Jamestown Regional Medical Center39
Minot – Trinity Health09
Tioga – Tioga Medical Center14
Williston – CHI St. Alexius Medical Center210
TOTAL:14232
C: N.D. Department of Health

For other hospitals in the state, you can access the detailed “Facility Beds Available” report here.

Keep in mind, many rural hospitals in North Dakota do not have intensive care units. Therefore, their ICU bed counts in the report will always be zero.

