A 14-vehicle crash shut down a portion of I-94 near Valley City Friday morning after poor weather conditions caused numerous wrecks.

Around 10:30 a.m., Highway Patrol says the crash began when a vehicle rear-ended a pickup towing a snowmobile trailer. After this crash, the pickup jackknifed on the road, then more vehicles approached the scene and additional crashes occurred.

There were 22 occupants in the 14 vehicles. One serious injury and three minor injuries occurred. I-94 westbound at Valley City was closed for approximately three hours while the scene was cleared, Highway Patrol says.

At the time of the crashes, a blizzard warning was in effect.